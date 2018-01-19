Kim Kardashian Reveal Her Struggle With Stardom And Motherhood

Kim Kardashian West has said that not carrying her third child herself was “so hard”, but that “the connection with our baby came instantly”.

The reality TV star and businesswoman’s third baby with Kanye West was delivered by surrogate on Monday.

“It’s as if she was with us the whole time,” she added in a post to her fans on Thursday.

Kardashian West was advised against getting pregnant again because of possible medical complications.

She carried her older two children, four-year-old daughter North and two-year-old son Saint, herself.

But she suffered from pre-eclampsia and placenta accreta on those occasions.

Pre-eclampsia is a condition that usually occurs in the second half of pregnancy and can cause serious complications if not monitored and treated.

Placenta accreta is when the placenta attaches itself too deeply into the wall of the uterus. Kardashian West’s daughter North was born in 2013

Kardashian West said in a post on her app that “doctors said that it wasn’t safe for my, or the baby’s, health to carry my own”.

The 37-year-old said she and her husband decided to use a “gestational carrier”, meaning the baby is “biologically mine and Kanye’s”.

She wrote: “Having a gestational carrier is definitely different, but anyone who says or thinks it’s the easy way out is completely wrong.

“People assume it’s better because you don’t have to deal with the physical changes, pain or complications with delivery, but for me it was so hard to not carry my own child, especially after I carried North and Saint.”

Kardashian West’s surrogate was discussed on her reality show Keeping up with the Kardashians, but her identity was not revealed.

A ‘special’ experience

The star said she had a “great” relationship with the surrogate, and “trusted her completely throughout the entire process”.

She added: “I’m so grateful for modern technology and that this is even possible. It’s not for everyone, but I absolutely love my gestational carrier and this was the best experience I’ve ever had.

“Having a gestational carrier was so special for us and she made our dreams of expanding our family come true.”

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star announced that her daughter was born at 12.47am on Monday and weighed 7lb 6oz.

She has not yet revealed the baby’s name.