Cwesi Oteng, Patience Nyarko, Others For Black History Month           

Cwesi Oteng in a pose with Patience Nyarko

As part of activities lined up to celebrate this year's edition of the Black History Month in the United States, Reborn Muzic management and Engineering in Missouri (USA) will host an event dubbed 'Black History Worship'.

The event will come off at the Highland Missionary Baptist Church, 2621 Benton BLVD, Kansas City Missouri 64134, USA on February 24 .

It will feature celebrated gospel artistes such Cwesi Oteng, Patience Nyarko, who will do collaborations with Missouri artistes such as Christy Primrose, Below The Messenger and Cordaro Booker on songs that will be recorded at Reborn Muzic Studios.

The artistes will use their various songs which will be recorded live at the event to educate the people about Black History Month, which is celebrated every year.

The songs will predominantly be sung in English and others done in Ghanaian languages. There will be a live video recording of the performing artistes and congregation during event and the videos will be put out.

Reborn will market this project by securing distribution deals and endorsements and part of the proceeds will be donated to the Highland Missionary Church.

Black History Month is celebrated to honour the too-often neglected accomplishments of blacks in every area of endeavour throughout history.

It is in remembrance of important people and events in the history of the African diaspora; celebrated annually in the United States and Canada in February, and the United Kingdom in October.