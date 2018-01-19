Ghana Hosts World Designers At 2018 Mercedes Benz Fashion Festival 

Models on runway at a previous MBAFF

Ghana is expected to host some of world's best fashion designers in July at the 2018 edition of Mercedes Benz African Fashion Festival (MBAFF) to come off in the country's capital, Accra.

The fifth MBAFF will be a three-day event of fashion extravaganza, starting from July 26 to July 29, 2018.

The MBAFF 2018 is produced by Global Ovations, in collaboration with French Fashion Federations, organisers for Paris Fashion week.

“We the organizers of Mercedes Benz African Fashion Festival seek to make the African Fashion Festival brand a leading global trade event and milestone for the international fashion community. Recognizing the immense talent rising from all corners of Africa, we strive to provide new opportunities for the global fashion industry, leading and upcoming fashion designers,” Gideon Raji, CEO, Global Ovations Limited, said on Thursday.

Over the years, MBAFF has become synonymous with memorable fashion experiences, and this year's event will be no different.

Guests will enjoy first looks at the most exclusive collections by international designers, a fashion seminar hosted by Ms Jay of America's Next Top Model, and, of course, the amazing catwalk shows.

There will be the integration of a new facet to the production. All these moments will be captured via a new MBAFF TV Show dubbed, 'Road To The Runway'.

MBAFF remains dedicated to promoting both emerging and established designers and creative entrepreneurs on the global stage.

This year's event will provide yet another platform to showcase the culmination of creative excellence at home and abroad.