Patience Nyarko and Cwesi Oteng to collaborate with Missouri artists for black history month celebra

Reborn Muzic management and engineering situated in Missouri (USA) is going to host cwesi oteng and patience nyarko this February to execute their black history month project..

Cwesi oteng and patience nyarko will collaborate with Missouri artists Christy Primrose, below the messenger and Cordaro Booker on songs that will be recorded at reborn muzic studios..

The theme of these songs will primarily be about the stories of the black people, their struggle ,what they stood for and their achievements. It will predominantly be sung in English but with a few Ghanaian dialects mixed with it.

They will then join the highland missionary Baptist Church in worship on February 24. A live video recording of the musicians and congregation will effect on that day and the videos will be put out.

Reborn will market this project by securing distribution deals and endorsements and part of the proceeds will be donated to the highland missionary church ..