Couples To Rekindle Love At Joy FM's 'You Are The One' Event

It was a night of bliss! That clearly summed up the 2017 edition of ‘You Are The One’ pre-valentine event put together by Ghana’s number one family programme on Joy FM, Home Affairs.

2018 promises to be even bigger as organisers have already outlined an impressive package to make this year’s Valentine celebration a memorable one.

Themed: “I choose you and I'll choose you over and over. Without pause, without a doubt, in a heartbeat, I will keep choosing you,” this year’s event will is targeted at married and singles who are seriously attached.

The ‘You Are The One’ event will help couples look back to what brought them together, what makes them want to be together, the challenges they have dealt with and still decide to stick to each other.

It will help remind couples “about the fact that, no matter what, they have made a choice for each other and they will keep choosing each other over and over and over again till the very end,” organisers said.

Renowned playwright James Ebo Whyte, who is the CEO of Roverman Productions and the host of Food For Thought on Joy FM, returns this year, after a successful showing last year, with another insightful talk.

He will help couples answer the nagging question: “Why don’t I get you?”

Apart from Uncle Ebo Whyte, Catherine Onwuiduokit will also give a talk on “Are you ever fully prepared for marriage?”

The event will not only be about talk. A well-lit ambience, good music, good food and talk will give couples the perfect warm up to Valentine’s Day on February 14.

Several activities lined up for couples to engage in include, a movie show, karaoke session, pick and act session and couples dance.

Couples will reaffirm their love at the event and there will also be exciting giveaways on the night.