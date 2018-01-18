Joy Fm Enrolls Mouth-Watering Valentine Promo For Couples

A lucky married couple will get an all-expenses-paid trip to France with spending money as your Super Station, Joy 99.7 FM is set to spice up the love life of a couple this February.

The trip and €1400 spending money are part of mouth-watering prizes that await lucky married couples in the 2018 Joy Valentine Promo.

Dubbed ‘WE MADE IT’, the promotion highlights the fact that marriage is hard work and beyond the bliss of companionship, couples often grapple with challenges day in and day out.

Their love is tested by issues of infidelity, infertility and other health problems, job loss of a spouse, financial difficulties, amongst others.

“Most relationships do not survive these challenges and sometimes fall apart. Others, however, are able to withstand these challenges. Couples who make it through such difficult times develop deeper love for each other and better appreciate their relationships,” organisers noted.

Joy FM will celebrate couples who have gone through such difficult times in their relationships and emerged stronger; with deeper love for each other.

To participate, couples have to simply send an email to [email protected] narrating the challenges or difficulties they had to endure in their marriage.

The email should also highlight, how long the marriage has lasted and how they eventually dealt with challenges while simultaneously maintaining the love for each other.

Closing date for the submission is January 31.

Apart from the fully-sponsored vacation to France and €1400, spending money, the winning couple will also get ¢10,000 Orca Deco shopping voucher.

Other married couples will also get consolation prizes.