Presidential Media Encounter: Rapper Edem Unhappy With Akufo-Addo

Rapper Edem is least pleased with the outcome of President Akufo-Addo’s meet the press event on Wednesday.

The rapper is disappointed that issues concerning the creative arts sector failed to get prominence at the all-important event which highlighted achievements by President Akufo-Addo in first year in office.

Some journalists were given the opportunity to quiz the President Akufo-Addo on his performance at the event which took place at the Flagstaff House.

Persons from the creative arts sector’s inability to ask a single question at the event has led many to conclude that the president and the government do not care about the sector.

Edem also shares the same view.

In a post on Twitter, the ‘Koene’ hit rapper, born Denning Edem Hotor, said he is not pleased that nothing was said about the creative arts.

“Hello his Excellency @NAkufoAddo I am not happy nothing was said about the creative Arts industry during your media encounter..,” he shared on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has rendered an apology to journalists who were denied the opportunity to quiz the President during his encounter with the media.