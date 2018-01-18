Shatta Michy Finally Reveals The Challenges In Her Relationship With Shatta Wale

Shatta Michy, long time girlfriend of self-acclaimed dancehall king, Shatta Wale, seems to be going through some challenges right now but it is not clear what exactly they are.

For some time now, Michy has turned to releasing emotional posts about relationships, on social media.

Recently, she posted about two key practices that enable one to live a problem-free life and also to boost his or relationship.

By so doing, Michy also indicated that those two things are the very practices she sticks to in ensuring that her relationship with Shatta Wale remains stronger and long lasting.

But another post by Michy seems to paint the picture that the young lady, who is also a baby mama to Shatta Wale, is experiencing some sort of disappointment with her relationship with Shatta.

This disappointment could be that Shatta Wale is not performing his duties enough as Michy expects of him.

Per what Michy has written on one of her social media pages, the ‘Taking Over’ artiste is not “protecting her heart”, not “valuing her loyalty”” and not “uplifting her spirit”.

Perhaps, her celebrated boyfriend does all these for her but they are just not enough.

Michy wrote: “Match her effort, Respect her hustle, Support her ambitions, Protect her heart ❤️ Value her loyalty, Uplift her spirit Love her unconditionally….”

Shatta Michy was rumoured to be sacked by Shatta Wale from their home.

According to the rumour mill, Shatta Michy was caught cheating with another man and out of anger, Wale, born Charles Nii Amarh Mensah decided to end their relationship.

However, they both denied the allegation by use of photos and social media posts to prove that they were still together.

Shatta Wale and Shatta Michy have a son together, Shatta Majesty.

Whatever the problem Shatta Michy might be facing, it is hoped that she finds comforting solutions to them soon.