Yvonne Nelson 'Curses' Irresponsible Men Who Don't Take Care Of Their Kids

Actress Yvonne Nelson has some unkind words for irresponsible fathers.

The award winning actress lost her cool on Twitter by dissing fathers who do not take care if their kids.

Yvonne Nelson, has on several occasions stated that she may never bring herself to forgive her father, who, according to her, abandoned her as a child.

She stated in Tweets on Wednesday that, “If you are a man and you don’t take care of your kids, f*ck you!!!!!”

The actress had also on several occasions praised her mum, Margaret Gaddy for the immense role in bringing her up. She paid glowing tribute to her for single-handedly raising her.

In another tweet, Yvonne Nelson praised responsible mothers: “God bless every responsible mother out there. God bless my MOTHER!!!!!!!”

The actress was, however, full praise for her baby girl’s father, Jamie Roberts.

“Bless you daddy,” she tweeted with a photo of Jamie and her baby girl.

Yvonne Nelson and Jamie Roberts welcomed their baby girl, Ryn Roberts on Sunday, October 29, 2017.

