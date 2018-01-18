photos: gtp lavishes gifty anti''s daughter with loads of gtp fabrics

Young princess Nyame Animuonyam Afia Asaa Afrakoma Sintim-Misa, daughter of celebrated television host, Gifty Anti has been ‘inducted’ into the family of textile giant, GTP.

The textile company visited the young princess at the palace of Adumasa to lavish her with prints from GTP.

The presentation was done by Stephen Badu, Director of Marketing for GTP.

Oyekechire Nana Ansah Kwao IV, the Chief of Adumasa Traditional Area, and Oheneyere Gifty Anti welcomed the young princess on Friday, August 11, 2017.