4 hours ago | Celebrity

Emotional: Komla Dumor's Wife Shares Photo Of Kids As She Marks 4th Year Of His Death

Kwansema Dumor, wife of late Ghanaian prolific broadcaster Komla Dumor, has shared a lovely photo of her three children all grown up.

She shared the photo as she remembers her late husband four years after his passing.

The former Super Morning Show host on Joy FM, who later joined the BBC, died on January 18, 2014, in London, in the United Kingdom from Cardiac arrest.

On Thursday, January 18, Madam Kwansema shared a photo of her three children all grown up in a Facebook post.

In another post, she said: “1Cor 13:13 “And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love.”

