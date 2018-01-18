We Don’t Have Any Dancehall King Yet—D-Sky

The passion, energy, and enthusiasm with which he carries his talent and style of music would make him one of the top brands of the Dancehall music.

He is determined to take the Ghana music industry by far to places and further establish his superiority in the music game.

That is simply the amazing story of the Dancehall Emperor D-Sky, a multi-talented face of music now signed under Baby Cash Records.

Albert Nana Kofi Omar better known as D-Sky, whose role model is Vybz Kartel, started singing and writing his own songs at the age of 13.

In an exclusive interview, he controversially declared that Ghana is yet to produce anything called a Dancehall King so those desperate self-acclaimed Dancehall Kings should advise themselves.

“I am the next big deal in the dancehall game and trust me; I don’t see anybody competing with me. I am yet to see my match,” D-Sky said.

D-Sky will soon be promoting his new single dubbed ‘FA B3 TWI’ which was and produced by Barack and mixed and mastered by Beatz Da Kay.

According to the Dancehall Emperor D-Sky, his family and friends have been his strongest supporting partners and takes inspiration from Bob Marley, Lucky Dube, Bounty Killer, Shabba Ranks, among several others.

Way back 2004 and 2005, he wrote his first song titled Ajwoa and became the youngest artist to perform with Batman now known as Samini, Tinny, BukBak, Abrewa Nana and Okomfuor Kwaade at Roro’s Street Carnival.

In 2004, he had his second biggest show at Odorkor-Official Town, Addy Junction, where he shared the same stage with Terry Bonchaka.

