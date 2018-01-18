IN ALL DECEPTIONS THE MOST DECEPTIVE IS SELF DECEPTION; therefore, fellow Ghanaians let us be honest to ourselves and call a spade a spade at all times and JAH almighty will bless mother Ghana.By: Joe Adjei ( TRUE LOV
Coded 4X4 ‘Attacks’ Colleague 4X4 Group Members With New Single “Edey Pain Dem”?
Coded, member of 4x4 releases his first solo song, 'E dey pain dem'.
The song is a prayer as well as an anthem meant for everyone.
It was produced by Hydraulics and mastered by Kaywa.
Download to listen. Enjoy
DOWNLOAD LINKS:
SOUNDCLOUD: https://soundcloud.com/user-341973533/coded4x4-edey-pain-dem_prod-by-hydraulix/s-C9x1m
AUDIOMACK: https://audiomack.com/song/coded4x4/coded4x4-edey-pain-dem-prod-by-hydraulix
YOUTUBE:
SMARTURL: http://smarturl.it/Coded4x4