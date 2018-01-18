Keche Tells Their Story In Their New Music Video “Next Level”

Tema based music duo Keche, known in real life as Joshua Kojo Ampah (Keche Joshua) and Andrew Kofi Cudjoe (Keche Andrew).

The duo, signed under the management of George Britton (GB) Records released a smash hit titled Next level on Sunday 12th November 2017 titled “Next level”. The smash hit has been crowned with an impeccable music video.

In the Yaw Skyface directed music video, Keche tells the story of a man who has been through the struggle to see the good life, during time which he had no support from the wife.

Below is Keche’s Next level audio visual.

