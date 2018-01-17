Photos: 5 Veteran Musicians Receive ¢5,000 Each From MUSIGA

The Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) has presented an amount of ¢25,000 to five veteran musicians.

The five musicians - C.K Mann, A.B Crentsil, Jewel Ackah, Obouba J.A Adofo and Nana Kwame Ampadu - received ¢5,000 each from the musicians’ body.

The ¢5,000 is half of the total amount promised them during the 2017 edition of the MUSIGA Presidential Grand Ball at the Banquet Hall, State House on December 29, 2017.

The remaining ¢5,000 is to be invested in their names at First Banc.

Percy Ayamba, Chairman of the AMWeF Endowment Fund, speaking at the presentation noted that the money, an initiative of the Endowment Fund, is expected to enable MUSIGA to better provide for its ageing or incapacitated members.