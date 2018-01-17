Actress Tracey Boakye Marks 27th Birthday

Accra, Ghana, January 17, 2017//-Tracey Boakye, a prolific and popular Kumasi-based actress is celebrating her 27th birthday today in Kumasi in the Ashanti regional capital.

Ms Boakye who recently returned from the United States (US) has been receiving a lots of happy birthday wishes from her fans and her colleagues in the movie and entertainment industry.

She featured in a number of Kumawood movies produced in Kumasi. These inclued-Vera, and Devil Between My Legs.

Ms Boakye who was seen looking splendid in her traditional kente wear used the opportunity to thank her fans, producers and her colleagues in the industry.