Northern Bazaar Opens In Accra

Samata Adams

There’s never been a better time to eat in Accra. New restaurants are opening all the time and the older ones just keep getting better.

A new food joint, Northern Bazaar, reopens to take care of cuisine lovers in and around Abelemkpe, a suburb of Accra.

The food joint used to be at Dzorwulu but it was moved to Abelemkpe due to growing market in that part of Accra.

It is located off the Commodore Street opposite Rayposh Hotel, and it serves both local and continent dishes.

Samata Adam, CEO of Northern Bazaar, told NEWS-ONE on Saturday that they would be concentrating more on local dishes, especially northern Ghana dishes, hence the name Northern Bazaar.

“I love food. I mean I love hygienic food and that is what we will be serving our clients. We do both continental and local dishes but we will be concentrating on the local dishes. We do locals from the North. You can get 'wasa wasa', 'tuo zaafi' (TZ) and others,” she said.

Indeed, the competition in the food industry is getting interesting and with Northern Bazaar, northern food lovers will definite heave a sigh of relief.

Samata Adams was born in Yendi and had her basic education at Datus Complex School in Tema. She attended the Ghana Secondary School in Koforidua for her senior high education. She had her first degree in Banking & Finance at the Islamic University in Accra.

She has had working experiences at both Fidelity Bank And Stanbic Bank. She is currently reading law at GIMPA. It has always been her dream to be an entrepreneur, and no wonder she established the eatery.

“Cooking is my hobby and those who know me personally can attest to the fact that Samata will not eat anything if it is not nutritious,” the happily married woman and mother of one said.