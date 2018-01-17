Gospel Musician, Noble Nketiah, Bounces Back With Two Singles

Noble Nketiah

Soft-spoken gospel artiste Noble Nketiah, who in October 2017 hosted a concert to re-launch his project dubbed 'Kids Off The Street Project' in Italy, has denied media reports that he has abandoned his gospel musical career.

Noble Nketiah explained that though he has not been active in the gospel music for some time now, he will soon announce his presence again in February this year with two new singles titled 'Onoaa' featuring Obaapa Christy and 'Sorry Satan' featuring Lemaine Nash on his upcoming album.

The gospel artiste, in an interview with Kumasi-based Abusua 96.5 FM, indicated that though he's been silent for some time now, he hasn't abandoned his career as people are speculating.

According to him, he is currently in the studio working on his new album, which will be released on April 11.

He explained that his love for gospel music has been a part of him and that “I will continue to use gospel music as a tool to get people closer to God.”

He added that his presence in the gospel music industry has given him the opportunity to use music to educate people about the teachings of Christ Jesus.

Noble Nketiah's career took off as a solo artiste in 2001 and since then, he has been well-known on the airwaves and TV screens as a great singer whose inspiring songs never fail to have great impacts on the gospel music industry in Ghana.

His songs mainly project the faithfulness of God and the reason why Ghanaians should give thanks to Him as long as they live on this earth.

Noble Nketiah feels it is time for him to make his inspirations felt on the music scene, and he hopes his new yet-to-be released album would break barriers just like his previous releases.