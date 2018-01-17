Blue Butterfly Records Signs Ex-Soldier Nii Adotey For $2M

Blue Butterfly Records has officially unveiled its first artiste Nii Adotey at a press launch in Accra On Friday,January 12,2018

Blue Butterfly Records(BBR) is a Christian record label that is focused on evangelism and advocacy as it’s primary aim of establishment.

Nii Adotey, is a sensational gospel musician and a retired Wing Commander of the Ghana Air Force.

Razzonline.com is reliably informed that the newest Ghanaian record label, Blue Butterfly Records signed Nii Adotey on,with a lucrative contract amounting $2,000,000.

Razzonline.com has learned that,Nii Adotey was signed on a 4-year contract which include provision of cars, accommodation, Europe tour,personal and career development.

He will also collaborate with International musicians on his second album.

The maiden album of Samuel J.A Allotey,aka Nii Adotey titled “ Whispers of Love’ will be released on Monday ,22nd January,2018.

‘Whispers Of Love’ which contains nine tracks include songs like “Herein is Love,God Is Love,Save the Children,Sen Mo Tso,Can’t give up loving you and Fill Us Now.

Blue Butterfly Records now joins record labels like,Speech Music,NKZ Entertainment, TN Records and Zylofon Media as stakeholders in the Ghana music industry.