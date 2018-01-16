Nothing Will Stop Us From Doing The Work Of God – Joyce Blessing’s Husband Pledges Support To Wife

Husband of Ghanaian gospel diva-Joyce Blessing, Dave Joy, has said nothing will stop them from doing the work of God.

Speaking in an interview with on Suncity 97.1 FM in Sunyani, Dave Joy stated that the trial and temptations signifies growth, hence, they are not worried about it.

“This job is physical and spiritual. My bible teaches me that if you know how to fight, he won’t fight for you. The bible said on Matthew 5 that blessed are those how are being persecuted because of the name of God. It is like that in Ghana.”

“When you are going forward then your trial also increases,” he preached.

Commenting on claims by some people that the report of Joyce Blessing’s accident during the festive season was false, Dave Joy said that they will leave the issue for God to be the judge.

“Those who are saying it is not true. Were they around when the accident occurred or have they called to authenticate the story?”

“Did they visit Joyce at the hospital or have they asked how many people were in the vehicle? Some people even don’t know her number.”

“Everybody is quick to say or post anything on social media for likes and comments. They won’t even ask for details and they say whatever they want,” he lamented.

“The matter will die but relationship is also important. You were not there when God called Joyce and you do not know the covenant that He has with her.”

“We have left it all to God. He is the one that judges for the poor. It is God who will speak for us,” Dave Joy added.

He disclosed that by the grace of God, Joyce Blessing is doing very well—and nothing will stop them from doing the work of God.