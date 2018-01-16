Jemi FT Aceix Paulo - ‘Amoshine’

This tune is actually dedicated to all those doing dope and good music that hits the soul, but are struggling underground and not given their full credit.

Doing what you love best might not be easy and to get positive results can be really frustrating.

JEMI & Aceix Paulo put all that pain in a track, dedicated to the underground producers, rappers, singers and everyone putting in hard work and hoping it all succeed.

Listen, Enjoy and share your thoughts

