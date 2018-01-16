Temitope Johnson Expresses Gratitude To God In ‘Halleluyah’

After strings of preparatory processes, the melody is perfect, the tune is right, the stage is set and the fans are ready.

The build up to the birth of "Halleluyah" brought to light the making of a new artist who is religiously dedicated to her passion.

In her words "l am here to work hard, grow through the process and ultimately win.”

“Halleluyah " is a song of Thanksgiving that expresses gratitude to God for his sovereignty.

Temitope Johnson features Yemy TPX on the contemporary Naija sound produced by veteran music producer Edward Sunday.

Without an iota of doubt, this song will get you dancing with a heart of gratitude.

Download and Enjoy this great gift from Temitope Johnson

Not Just Ok

https://my.notjustok.com/track/309609/download-temitope-johnson-halleluyah-ft-yemy-tpx-prod-by-edward-sunday

SOUNDCLOUD

https://soundcloud.com/gymediapr/temitope-johnson-halleluyah