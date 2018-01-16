Cruzxer - Mind (Prod. by Mickey D Viper)

Frank Ogundu Madububa, popularly known by his stage name Cruzxer Educated finally dishes out his long anticipated hit single ''Mind''.

A love song that you will sure need on your playlist. No need for long talks just hit the download botton bellow and enjoy!

Audio Download link Untagged

http://k003.kiwi6.com/hotlink/htvzfzerfi/Cruzer_Mind.mp3

Post Sample

http://www.042tunes.com.ng/2018/01/music-cruzxer-mind-prod-by-mickey-d.html