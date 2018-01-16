Amie set to release her much anticipated single 'Nsuhu'

Amie the Dancehall Goddess

After releasing four singles in 2017 as a soloist, Amie is set to release her fifth single, titled ‘Nsuhu’. ‘Nsuhu’ is a love song and it is produced by Stone B will be released this week. The ‘Bosschic’ hitmaker revealed this to Nubian-Entertainment in an interview.

According to Amie, the ‘Nsuhu’ which is a love song is not related to any personal experience but just a general phenomenon about love and how lovers should behave towards each other.

‘’Nsuhu is a love song that tells couples to be patient with each other.’’ She explained.

Amie is currently signed onto 5M music, the same record label with Fancy Gadam, the reigning Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) New Artist of the Year winner.

The 5M Goddess is a dancehall and RnB artiste who sings both in Dagbani and English.

Source: Nubian-Entertainment