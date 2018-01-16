Total Poetry Shutdown At UDS

Poetry

Budding Studies invites you to the maiden edition of one of the most anticipated poetry show in Tamale dubbed ‘Inspirational Poetry Show’. The event is schedule to take place at the University for Development Studies (UDS) International Conference Centre auditorium on the 14th of October, 2017 at 7pm.

The show promises to inspire, educate and entertain its audience with the art of spoken word poetry, comedy, drama, music and many others.

The Inspirational Poetry Show will be hosted by the 2017 Ehalakasa Champion, I.M Saani the Poet.

‘’We promise to feed your eyes with the best of this art and to serve our audience great performances to sooth their hearts.’’ Say the organisers of the show.

Acts bill to perform include, Gombilla the poet, Ewura the poet, Hakim the Poet, Ibn Do Gud, Poet Pobee, Eminent Frank (Little frank of talented kids) and many other great performers.

You can get your tickets at Radio Tamale, Naagamni Oil, Shell Shop,Goil C-Shop or contact 0542044890.

Source: Nubian-Entertainment