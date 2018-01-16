'Nasara' is far ahead of 'Customer' - S.K.Y

S.K.Y

Fuseini Abdul Aziz known in showbiz as S.K.Y de Tamale Boy has rated his latest track, ‘Nasara’, ahead of Fancy Gadam’s ‘Customer’ featuring Patoranking.

With some entertainment pundits making comparisons of the two tracks, Nubian-Entertainment caught up with S.K.Y to ask him what he thought of the comparison and this is what he had to say ‘’There is no competition between those two songs, Nasara is far head of ‘Customer’.”

‘’Customer’ is a good song but in terms of lyrics, style and everything, Nasara is the better one.’’

S.K.Y and Fancy Gadam have previously work together under the same record label, FrontPage Entertainment owned by Mubarak Wakasu, a Black Star player. He is currently signed onto Kinks and Quens Record Label.

S.K.Y is working with Obrafour and Iwan to release singles with each of the respectful artistes.

The lyrical genius has described himself as the Ghana Tupac because he sees himself as a straight person just like Tupac in the rap game.

Source: Nubian-Entertainment