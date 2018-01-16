Wazumbians Thrill Music Fans in Accra

The Afro-fusion band, Wazumbians, recently thrilled music fans with a dramatic fusion of diverse music genres during a magnetic performance at the Oxford Street Mall in Accra.

Led by multi-instrumentalist, singer and producer Wazumbi, the group surprised the audience with tunes laced with tempos from various parts of the world but deeply steeped in the rich rhythms of Ghana.

With a rather deep repertoire that was sustained through a variety of traditional and western musical instruments, the group managed to showcase the beauty, variety and power of effective blending of diverse musical styles.

Alongside influences from renowned musicians, including Bob Marley, Salif Keita, Fela Kuti and Lucky Dube, the Wazumbians drew cheers from the audience with refreshing solos and the band weaved its way into the hearts of the audience with one delightful tune after another.

Indeed, this fresh-faced band is an example of determination and dedication and has become a shining example of success through sheer determination and willingness to learn, explore and experiment.

The band is currently working on an album, which is set to make inroads into the Ghanaian music scene and beyond.