Samaritans Valley Hotel Opens

Inside view of Samritans Valley Hotel

Samaritans Valley Hotel, a unique one-stop hospitality resort which offers a variety of top-notch facilities and services for holiday-making, business and sheer indulgent pleasure, has officially been opened.

The environment in which the hotel is located has a cool temperature with facilities such as a modern restaurant offering local, continental and exotic cuisine for breakfast, lunch and dinner served either as a buffet or à la carte.

The hotel has a bar, swimming pool, conference room and 36 air-conditioned rooms; all fitted with refrigerators and televisions connected with DStv.

An executive night club will be opened soon as well as live band musical performances to entertain its cherished and loyal customers.

The three-star hotel which was established two years ago is located about five three hundred metres from the Kasoa toll booth.

Speaking to journalists after a ceremony to officially outdoor the hotel with over 36 rooms to the media, a marketing and PR consultant, Ricky Owureku Anokye, explained that the birth of Samaritans Valley Hotel is designed for the needs of today's global traveller.

He observed that the hotel is a haven of new luxury in the neighbourhood of many international organisations, business centres, recreation centres, conference room, a night club, among others.

“Our variety of contemporary hotel rooms and suites blend luxury and security with comfort. At Samaritan Valley Hotel is exactly where (travellers) would prefer to be,” he said.

Mr Owureku Anokye stressed that the quiet nature of the environment in which the hotel is located makes it the best destination for people who enjoy serenity.

The consultant added that the security of their guests is paramount and assured patrons of the best service, second to none in the capital.

According to him, the hotel also has a very spacious car park and security network with state-of-the-art equipment, including CCTV monitors.

He disclosed that the beautifully designed modern swimming pool and exotic poolside cocktail bar is designed to meet the demand of the cherished patrons.

“It is not only splendidly designed but has enough space to host a lot of people during pool parties, wedding receptions, among other activities,” the PR highlighted.

He assured Ghanaians of quality service and entertainment, encouraging them to patronise its services, adding, “Samaritan Valley Hotel is certainly the place for those who want to have fun, enjoy good drinks and food while relaxing in a serene and safe environment.”