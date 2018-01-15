Sammy Forson Quits EIB Network; Joins Multimedia Group

Radio personality, Sammy Forson, has joined Ghana’s largest and most influential media organisation, The Multimedia Group.

He is joining Joy FM with over 14 years under his belt in the Ghanaian entertainment space.

Mr Forson’s last station was Live FM, a member of EIB, and he is bringing a deep and rich experience in radio to the discerning listeners of Joy FM.

For the past 14 years, he has worked in the Ghanaian entertainment industry as a Radio and TV presenter, Artiste Manager, Event’s Manager and social media influencer.

Mr Forson added that “with a rich blend of experience in television and radio, I have earned a reputation amongst management, peers, viewers and listeners as someone who brings new dynamics into broadcasts and remains in-tune with public needs and wants.”

Sammy Forson's first job with The Multimedia Group will be as the sit-in host of Drive Time on Joy FM from Tuesday, January 16 as Lexis Bill goes on two weeks break.

The station will also announce other shows he will be hosting soon.

Apart from Live FM, Mr Forson has had stints with YFM, ETV, Citi FM, and Garden City Radio.

One of rapper Sarkodie’s managers, Sammy Forson was adjudged the Record Promoter of the Year at the Ghana DJ Awards 2013.