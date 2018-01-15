modernghana logo

Africa's 'miracle Pastors' Must Be Held Accountable...
10 hours ago | Hot Issues

Funke Akindele's Name Removed As Cast Of Avengers, Genevieve Takes Over Role

Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele’s name has been removed from the cast list of upcoming superhero movie, Avengers: Infinity War and replaced with her colleague, Popular actress Genevieve Nnaji.

DAILY POST reported that Akindele’s name was published on popular movie review website, IMDB, where it revealed she will act alongside international movie stars, Robert Downey Jr and Chris Hemsworth, in Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity Wars.

According to IMDb, Akindele was to play a member of the Dora Milaje, a team of women who serve as personal bodyguards of the Black Panther, the spiritual leader of Wakanda.

However, a check on the official website shows that Funke’s name has been deleted from the cast list and replaced with Genevieve Nnaji who will be playing same role, Dora Milaje.

