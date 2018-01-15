I don’t have time to do movie soundtracks – Bisa Kdei

Ghanaian Contemporary highlife musician Bisa Kdei has stated that he does not have the luxury of time to waste on recording movie soundtracks.

Speaking on Zylofone Fm with Sammy Flex monitored by Attractivemustapha.com , the stylish highlife musician explained that working on a film score needs ample time and dedication.

“Scoring movies takes one to two weeks and needs more attention”, he said.

Bisa Kdei whose songs are now a household rhythm in most Ghanaian settings started his music career as a rapper in a group called BISA (Boys In Serious Action). He later decided to embark on a solo project when he found out he could do better in singing.

Movie producer Afra Marley who spotted the talent in Bisa introduced him to his other colleague and that was how Bisa’s success story began.

Bisa has done sound tracks for movie producers such as A.A Productions, Paul Gee, Miracle Films and Pat Thomas. However, it was the movie, Azonto Ghost, that brought him into the limelight.

