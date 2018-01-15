Shatta Wale Reveals The Great Lesson Mensa Otabil Has Taught Him

Controversial dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale has revealed that his mentor or one public figure he looks up to is Pastor Mensah Otabil.

According to the controversial celebrity, he has been taking some key lessons from the founder of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC).

It is interesting that in as much as he is considered controversial, Shatta Wale has a religious side that he rarely shows.

He has been heard on a couple of occasions quoting the Bible and also making references to God’s blessings in his life.

In a post on Sunday, the ‘Kakai’ hit singer revealed that he learnt something from Dr Mensa Otabil.

He posted on Twitter: “Today I learnt one thing from Pastor @MensaOtabil ...”God never fails his children”..God bless you daddy ...”

It is however not clear how often he takes inspiration from the religious leader who is well known for his insightful teachings.

The 'Taking Over' hit maker has often been caught up with one controversy or the other.

He is on record as the only Ghanaian music stars who has a tall list of songs as compared with any other artiste.