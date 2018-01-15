Ghanaians Should Support Gh Comedy – Lekzy Decomic Appeals

Award winning comedian, Lekzy DeComic has revealed that the comedy industry is one fertile grounds that Ghanaians should pay attention to and also channel their resources to put GH comedy on the map.

Speaking with the host of campus rocks on 3fm 92.7FM on Saturday, the fast-rising comedian said Ghanaians should support their own because GH comedy is ours for the taking, instead of always backlashing our comedians we should rather encourage them in order to help build the industry.

Lekzy lamented on the Ghanaian comedy industry, saying that it was someone’s business to kill the Ghanaian comedy industry by importing Nigerian comedians to headline comedy shows in Ghana thus killing the potential of Ghanaian comedians.

Taking a flashback on his career, he said, “Initially I didn’t want to do comedy because people used to kill my vibe and also my father despised my comedy profession but I never gave up and here I am the reigning comedian of the year. I’ve been in stand-up comedy for five years now and I vividly remember after my first show they gave me Alvaro drink as payment and even after drinking they took their bottle”.

Lekzy called on corporate bodies to support and sponsor his comedy show Laugh line to help nurture young comedians to put Ghana comedians on the map. He also called on new comedians to join the laugh line train which will boost the potentials to the fullest.

Lekzy decomic having hosted previous editions of laughline comedy show would like to urge his fans to meet him at Global Cinemas for the next edition which promises to be a blast.

The next edition of laughline will come off on the 3rd of February 2018. Come one come all.