Agonaman Achievers Awards Slated For March 31

George William Dickson

The second edition of the Agonaman Achievers Awards will take place on Saturday, March 31 at the Humility Lodge Guest House in Agona Swedru in the Central Region.

The event is being organised by the Rhythms of African Music Foundation (RAMF), which is under the theme: 'Satisfaction In Productivity'.

This year's edition of the event, according to the organisers, will reward natives of Agona community who have contributed towards the development of Agonaman.

The Executive Director of Rhythms of African Music Foundation, George William Dickson, who is also the brain behind the awards scheme, said some of the awardees are those who have excelled in their areas of work in education, sports, entrepreneurship, developmental projects, health, governance, social interventional works, security, entertainment among others.

According to him, this year's edition of the awards ceremony is expected to attract a large number of personalities, including chiefs, business executives, political figures, members of the diplomatic corps and others.

His disclosed that the key note address at this year's event will be delivered by the Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan.

He added that the Minister of Tourism, Culture & Arts, Catherine Afeku, has also been invited to the ceremony as the guest of honour.

The Agonaman Achievers Awards was established in May 2015 in Agona Swedru with support from a number of personalities who hail from Agona.