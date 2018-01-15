modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Africa’s ‘miracle Pastors’ Must Be Held Accountable...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
5 hours ago | Audio Report

Rapper Supremo Kick Starts 2018 With New Single "Intro"

Jullie Jay-Kanz
Rapper Supremo Kick Starts 2018 With New Single

Fast rising rapper Supremo kicks starts 2018 with a brand new hip pop single dubbed “Intro” . The talented rapper paraded an amazing lyrical dexterity and creativity on this new one produced by Grade Wan.

You would appreciate the masterpiece from the Nsenku Music signee “Supremo”.

Enjoy and share
DOWNLOAD: http://hellogh.com/download/8121/

quot-img-1Every report is for a season. Do not submit your destiny into someone’s report.

By: DR AGYEI TAKYI quot-img-1
body-container-line