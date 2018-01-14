A great way to start the year as the Ace Producer Legendry Doctor e puts up a free style session with the fast rising artist Tee Diamond who recently completed his two new hit singles set to be released soon.
The outstanding Rap artist makes the RAP game delivery second to none.
Please listen, Download and enjoy. Kindly leave comments on this prestigious site
Tee Diamond & Legendry Doctor E- Dey Alright
