Popular Prophets Reveals The Secret Behind Shatta Wale’s Success

Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobe, founder and leader of Glorious Waves Church in Sakumono has disclosed that he is behind Shatta Wale’s success.

According to Prophet Kobe, he made a simple prayer for the self-acclaimed dance hall King of Ghana and that shot him to fame.

Shatta Wale is only as popular as he is now due to prophecy and not due to any hustling he did or any special talent he possesses, Badu has said.

He explained that a few years ago he prophesied on a Shatta Wale sticker in his car and the musician is going everywhere.

“I prophesied on his [Shatta Wale’s] sticker in my car and since then he is well known across the globe.” he said on UTV.

“I made him popular. It was just his sticker I used,” he stressed.

Prophet Kobe can be best remembered as the church leader who give gifts of brand new cars to his rich church members.

He excludes the ‘poor’ from this gift because he claims they would not be able to maintain or service the car.

Prophet Kobe also said he has a number of houses in Accra which he has lost count of.

He is currently under fire by Prophet Owusu Bempah after the latter accused him of being an occult rather than a man of God.

Owusu Bempah, President Akuffo Addo’s personal prophet has also threatened to “bring down” Kobe’s church.

