MUSIGA Lists Top 20 Songs of the Year

The Musicians Union of Ghana, MUSIGA has listed the top twenty most played songs on radio for the year 2017 at a press soiree held in Accra on 12th January, 2018.
Addressing the press, the president of MUSIGA, Bice Osei-Kuffuor affectionately known as Obour explained that data in the Music Industry is missing and so as part of efforts to catalogue useful data and keep memorable records of artists' contribution to entertainment in the country, the union has decided to outline top twenty songs every year.
He also emphasized that the list centers on the songs that enjoyed maximum airplay and popular among the people.
In a separate chat with attractivemustapha.com, Obour indicated that the songs selected as top twenty enjoyed 80% airplay in the Country.
Below is the full List
1. Ebony – Sponsor
2. Wutah – Bronya
3. Kidi – Odo
4. Magnom – My Baby feat. Joey B
5. Kuami Eugene – Angela
6. Shatta Wale – Taking Over
7. King Promise – Oh Yeah
8. Patapaa – One Corner
9. Fancy Gadam- Total Cheat ft Sarkodie
10. Samini – My Own
11. Stonebwoy – My Name
12. Kidi – Say You Love Me
13. Captain Planet – Obi Agyi Obi Girl ft Kofi Kinaata
14. Shatta Wale – Ayoo
15. Kurl Songx – Jennifer Lomotey -ft Sarkodie
16. Stonebwoy – Come From Far
17. Sarkodie – Pain Killer ft Runtown
18. Becca – Na Wash ft Patoranking
19. MzVee – My Name
20. Shatta Wale – Forgetii ft Millitants & Pope Skinny
