I'm Yet To Receive Job Details As Free SHS Ambassador - Rahim Banda

Young actor Rahim Banda has revealed that he is yet to receive specific descriptions of what his job as an ambassador for the government’s Free Senior High School (SHS) policy entails.

The young actor, who has starred in movies such as ‘The Mask’ and ‘Masters of the Game’ told Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM revealed that he was yet to receive specific descriptions of what his roles as a Free SHS ambassador entailed.

“[My] management team and Ministry of Education are now engaging each other to know what their plans are; the ministry’s plans so that I can get my blueprints and start work,” he said.

This submission from the young actor, according to the entertainment pundits present, seemingly painted the picture of lack of due diligence on the part of both his management and the Ministry of Education.

It appeared the young actor, who says he personally seeks to bridge the gap between the less privileged and well-to-do students, had not been briefed on his specific duties before being made an ambassador.

However, his management, represented by his father Ahmed Banda (Bandex), who also spoke about the appointment, clarified that Mr Banda was only being careful with his submissions as he needed to be guided by his management.

He insisted that the young man was very much familiar with his duties as an ambassador and would spell them out in detail in due time when he was not occupied with school.

Meanwhile, Rahim Banda, who has also been appointed as an ambassador of the Ghana Job Bank, believes his role as an ambassador for that initiative, will give the opportunity to give back to society.

“If you look at the rate of unemployment and illiteracy in the country, it is really high, we are looking to curb that. We are looking to giving back to society,” he said.