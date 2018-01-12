Ghanaian Actress Moesha Boduong Says Being Curvy Is Not A Crime

Ghanaian women are heavily endowed and Ghanaian actress and socialite Moesha boduong is a perfect example of such women. Moesha is widely known for breaking the internet with her mouth-watering photos on social media.

Although she has come under heavy criticisms by the Ghanaian media and populace. The actress claims that being curvy and deciding to flaunt it is not a crime. Moreover taking pictures and posting on social media doesn't mean she is cheap or for sale.

The actress took to her Instagram timeline and wrote:

Dear society, being curvy is not a crime and me deciding to flaunt what I have does not mean I am for sale or I am a cheap girl, really can we cut the hypocrisy already, the same thing a slim girl will do and get away with it. Ladies dress sexy for themselves and not for attention or for a man to like them. Let’s stop body shaming..