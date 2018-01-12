Guru Supports Orphanage In Accra

Celebrated Hip-life/Hip-pop musician, Guru has donated several items and cash to Royal Seed Orphanage Home at Kasoa in Accra,

Undoubtedly, it’s good that the “Problem” hitmaker has recognised the need to give back in his little way to society as a rising musician—something most of our celebrities seem to be doing on an annual basis in other to smile on the face of the poor and the needy.

He donated items such as bags of water, foodstuff, toiletries and an undisclosed amount of money.

Guru, who is being managed by popular TV personality, Babiee Dappah, expanded his NZK Music which mostly housed popular musicians like Singlet, Wutah and King Palupa.

Now, NZK Entertainment, the label has signed other celebrities including Afia Schwarzenegger for a three year contract as a professional comedienne.

As part of the contract, NKZ Entertainment flew Off Afia Schwarzenegger on December 7 to Dubai for holidays to strengthen and prepare her ahead of 2018 activities— She is currently back in Ghana.

Guru who has gone back to his old brand of barbered hair currently out with singles such as ,”Twa Obea Bor”,Accra Stay by Plan and “Only You’ which is one of the three expensive music videos Guru shot in Dubai in 2017 at a cost of $GHC200,000.00.