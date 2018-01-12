Ghanaians Are Not Appreciating My Talent And It Is Sad - Musician Cries

Black Prophet

Reggae artiste Kenneth Wilberforce Bossman, known in the reggae music scene as Black Prophet, has disclosed that Ghanaians do not appreciate his talent and music here in Ghana.

According to the reggae artiste, he doesn't understand why Ghanaians tend to adore and appreciate artistes from other parts of Africa and the world to the neglect of their own, including him.

The reggae artiste, who has been off the Ghanaian scene for some years, told Hitz FM in an interview that he believes his music fetches him more income and opportunities abroad more than in Ghana.

The record of the year award winner at last year's BASS Awards revealed that he prefers to live outside Ghana because music fans out there appreciate him so much that he always loves to live among them.

“Love goes where love is,” he added.

Born on 3 April 1977 in Accra , Black Prophet released his first solo album titled 'No Pain No Gain' in February 1998 with his backing band, the Thunder Strike.

He released his second album titled 'Legal Stranger' in 2003, which became an instant hit on the Ghanaian music scene.

In 2007, Black Prophet's song, 'Doubting Me', was named best reggae song of the year at the Ghana Music Awards

The release of his second album attracted international attention which paved the way for him to visit a number of European countries like the Netherlands and Sweden , where he played at various festivals, including Oland Roots , Irie Vibes Festival and Afrika Festival Delft.

He has worked and collaborated with various international reggae artistes, including Rita Marley , Pliers , Don Carlos , Yellowman , Steel Pulse , Lucky Dube , Alpha Blondy , Buju Banton and Dean Fraser , who produced a song on his latest album 'Tribulations' in December 2010. The album features a duet with reggae icon Capleton .