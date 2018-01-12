MP Promises To Turn Kwahu Into A Tourist Destination

Bryan Acheampong

Member of Parliament (MP) for Abetifi, Bryan Acheampong, has promised the people of Kwahu Abetifi that he is working tirelessly to turn the town into a tourism destination.

According to the MP, his decision to turn Kwahu Abetifi into a tourist destination is to create more jobs for the inhabitants of the area, as well as to provide an alternative to Ghanaians and foreigners to organise parties, conferences and other social activities.

The MP made these known after hosting a three-day annual musical concert dubbed 'Bliss On Hills' held at the Abetifi Kwahu from December 24 to 26, 2017.

He explained that with the growing global competition for tourists, Ghanaians must appreciate what they have and lead the way into people's heart to enable them to appreciate their tourism potentials.

Mr Acheampong added that he would examine the status of tourist attractions in the area and also hold meeting with stakeholders in the tourism and hospitality sectors to discuss marketing and promotional strategies that would drive tourists to the Abetifi and other surrounding towns.

The MP called on his colleagues to help promote tourism development in the country, as the sector holds a lot of potentials in generating more revenue for the country.

He disclosed that the December edition of the 'Bliss On Hills' concert which was organised to promote tourism, culture as well as entertain citizens of Abetifi Kwahu attracted over 30,000 music fans from all walks of life.

He said the three-day event witnessed live musical performances from 30 Ghanaian artistes like Nana Ampedu, Gyedu Blay Ambolley, Bessa Simons, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Ebony Reigns, Gifty Osei, S.P. Kofi Sarpong, Ernest Opoku and a host of others.

The event organiser, Kwesi Ernest, who is also the chief executive officer of Media Excel Production, said the concert gave the inhabitants of the area quality entertainment during the Christmas holidays.

He added that the event which was organised in partnership with Evolution was financed by Mr Acheampong.