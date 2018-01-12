Men of God today can be seen as potential Armed (with Bible) Robbers tomorrow, a lot of them have already demonstrated it.By: Francis Tawiah (Duis
Men of God today can be seen as potential Armed (with Bible) Robbers tomorrow, a lot of them have already demonstrated it.By: Francis Tawiah (Duis
Yvonne Okoro Reveals What She Wants In A Man
Actress Yvonne Okoro has said she does not look out for good looks when it comes to her choice of men.
According to her, all she looks out for is a man with a good heart and soul and is willing to love her no matter what the situation is.
She made this disclosure in a tweet after a fan prayed that she gets a handsome man to marry.
Okoro said “Thank you, darling. But I don’t like handsome men…look is the last thing I look at…He has to have a HEART and a SOUL”.