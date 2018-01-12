Afia Schwarzenegger Educates Fans On ‘Betrayal’

Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, popularly known as Afia Schwarzenegger, has stunned her fans with her latest post on social media.

Her post, which reads, “Not every kiss is a kiss of love...Kindly Ask Jesus to tell you about Judas!!! Good morning Schwaralewas” elicited a myriad of responses from social media.

Afia Schwarzenegger, whose real name is Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa is undoubtedly one of the most popular media personalities and standup comedians in Ghana.

She has had several stints as a radio host with notable radio stations in Ghana, including Happy FM and EIB network’s Kasapa FM.

She also hosted the Kokooko show on Despite Group’s UTV, before finally leaving to work with Angel TV, where she currently hosts an evening entertainment show.