AITEO CAF Awards Fiasco Is A Wake Up Call On Ghanaian Musicians--Zap Mallet

Zap Mallet

Celebrated Talent Manager, Sound Engineer and Music Producer, Zap Mallet, has thrown a challenge to Ghanaian musicians to lift up their game in terms of the quality and content of their songs.

According to Zap Mallet, the recent sabotage of Ghana music by Nigerian organizers at the recently held AITEO CAF Awards should be seen as a major shake up of the Ghana music industry.

He was speaking on Blakk Rasta's Taxi Driver Show aired on Zylofon 102.1 FM.

Zap said Ghanaians have genuine reasons to be upset but it's all about standards when it comes to showbiz and events.

Zap minced no words by calling for total focus on quality Ghana music instead of copying styles and lyrics from others.

"The focus should be on orginality and not copying others and doing songs that meet international standards; you cannot target only Ghana fans, it should go beyond Ghana and break boundaries," he said.

He stated that every show has its standards so nobody should blame the organizers since they felt Ghanaian musicians couldn't meet that standard at the time.

There has been a public uproar over how Ghanaian artistes were almost neglected at the event which was held on January 4, 2018.

Singer Efya sang the national anthem and while dancehall artiste Shatta Wale was billed to perform, he was unable to, because he was not allowed to do simple sound checks.

Another Ghanaian artiste, Kidi virtually performed to empty seats after the event was over and everyone was filing out.

Interestingly, all the Nigerian acts -Wizkid, Patoranking, Phyno, Flavour, Tiwa Savage and Olamide all performed at reasonable intervals.