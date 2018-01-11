Ebony Needs To Be Celebrated - King Yobo Declares As He Prepares Fresh Hit To Honour Ebony

The reggae/dancehall lion kick starts his 2018 musical year with a song he intends to drop at the door steps of Ebony- the 90s bad girl and her label- ruff town records.

King Yobo has confessed to have a special liking to the ‘Sponsor’ Hitmaker in recent times.

“I adore Ebony. Her talent and versatility are amazing. She is really powerful when it comes to music,” King Yobo disclosed.

Therefore, having so much admiration for the young lady, he has embarked on a mission to release a fresh tune to celebrate Ebony.

“2017 was undoubtedly a great year for her and her achievements need to be trumpeted; I urge all my fans and fans of Ebony to wait on this great tune from me,” King Yobo said.

King Yobo is a fast-rising reggae/dancehall musician in Ghana.

He has released a couple of hit singles including ‘Yayra’ and ‘Alone in Love’.

Born Lord Addo-yobo and a teacher by profession, the Dancehall Lion as he is known in the entertainment circle has said in an exclusive interview with Modernghana entertainment that he is ready to take over the Ghana Music Industry soon.

Modernghana Entertainment will follow this development and bring you the hit when it is eventually dropped.

