Six Facts About Kuami Eugene You Never Knew; They Will Inspire You To Aim Higher

Real name Eugene Marfo, the young man has shown that he is really talented at music and this can be testified with the release of his smash hit song “Angela”.

The “Angela” official music video features Ghanaian actress Ahuofe Patri.

But while the song is widely known and keeps enjoying massive airplay across Ghana, not much is known about its crooner.

1. School drop-out Kuami Eugene is a school drop-out. He was out of school at the age of 16 when he was in SHS 2. Narrating how it all happened in an earlier interview, Kuami said while in school, he felt the strong urge to start his music career in full swing. According to him, he went into a “hide-out” in the studios of someone he barely knew in the Eastern Region without the knowledge of his mother and school authorities.

Kuami lived there with the man who by then was nurturing his music talent for sometime. His mother was worried over his whereabouts. Finally when the school authority later found out that he had sneaked out of school, they quickly dispelled him from the school.

That happened just one year ahead to write his WASSCE. Kuami Eugene disclosed that his withdrawal from school caused his mother a lot of emotional trauma because she couldn’t come to terms that her son had been sacked from school. However in his own words “My mother is now happy that I am making it big in life today.”

2. He grew up in a 'thick' slum Fadama is one of the most popular and noisiest slums in Accra. This is where the ‘Angela’ hitmaker grew up together with his family.

He defied all odds to rise to become the star he is now. Kuami Eugene’s sudden rise in the music industry proves the popular anonymous saying that “It doesn’t matter where one is coming from, what matters is where one is going”. Kuami Eugene is an inspiration to his peers, families and folks in Fadama.

3. MTN Hitmaker 2015 contestant He made his first blush with stardom when he contested for the MTN Hitmaker in 2015. He didn’t win the ultimate prize, nevertheless, Kuami Eugene never let that deter him from continuing his music journey. He went on to pursue his music career and today he is making it big in the industry.

4. Songwriter and producer for top artistes in Ghana At a young age of 19, Kuami Eugene writes songs for top Ghanaian artistes including Becca and Afia, just to mention a few. He was doing this at the time that he himself was not yet known. He admitted in an earlier interview that writing songs for others has fetched him so much money and made him rich. He started producing music at age 16. Remember when he had to sneak out from school to hide out in the Eastern Region? That was when he started producing music

5. His talent was nearly killed by people especially close friends

According to Kuami Eugene, he was verbally attacked and mocked during the times he was struggling as an underground artiste.

He recounted how some of his close friends told him in his face that he was making noise when he was actually rehearsing some of his songs.

Today Kuami Eugene looks back to those discouraging moments with pride because his efforts are being rewarded. Last year, he won the ‘Unsung Artiste of the Year’ at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards. He is glad he never gave in to the discouragements he faced.

6. He is the youngest musician in Ghana Born in 1999, Kuami Eugene is 19 years old. So far, he is the youngest male and youngest musician in general in the Ghana Music Industry.

He is managed by Lynx Entertainment and has talented record label mates including MzVee and KiDi. His songs include ‘Angela’ ‘Boom Bang’ and ‘Ebeyeyie’.