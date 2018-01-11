Photographer Making Lots Of Cash From Ojobi Miracle Rock

A photographer working at the site of the recently discovered miracle rock with a cross at Gomoa Ojobi in the Central Region is reported to be making good sales.

The hundreds of visitors who trooped to the place to were busily employing the services of Anthony Afenyi to photograph them to revel in the moment.

Since Sarcon Stone Quarry recently discovered a huge rock with a cross at Gomoa Ojobi in the Central Region; people from all walks of life have since been visiting the site.

Mr Afenyi disclosed exclusively to adomonline.com that the miracle stone is helping him to make money by the sheer number of photos taken by visitors who visit the rock site.

According to him, he makes between GHC150 and GHC200 a day at the site, something he has never made from operating in his studio.

A lady who said she came from Tema to the site to pray for her missing son, said she has received an instant result.

“For more than a week, my son has been missing but after praying in front of the cross on the rock, my son returned home within three days”, she narrated.

Other visitors to the miracle rock site have also claimed that the mystery rock has healed them of various ailments and lifted their burdens upon visiting the site.

There is, however, a confusion in sight as the Twefohene of Gomoa Ojobi, Nana Kwao Kossey II has claimed in an interview with adomonline.com that he has information that the Tourism Minister, Catherine Afeku is planning to move the rock to Accra for further studies.

He has, however, served notice that he and his people will resist any such attempt by the Minister should she make any such move.

He added that it is the doing of the Lord that the rock was discovered at Gomoa Ojobi because some pastors have confirmed to him personally that the rock is a blessing that has come to the Gomoa district.

Nana Kwao Kossey pleaded with government to come to their aid to make the site a tourists' site where people can come around to relax and also view the rock.

With this collaboration, it will also serve as a source of income for the residents of Gomoa Ojobi since the government aims at reducing unemployment in the country.