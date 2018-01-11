Miss United Nations 2017, Rebecca Asamoah Supports Disabled At Awutu Senya 

Rebecca AsamoahAnd Her Team At The Maternal Ward

Miss United Nations 2017 and Miss Ghana 2015 runner-up, Rebecca Asamoah, celebrated part of the holiday season making donations and also spending quality time with disabled persons in Awutu Senya.

This was part of a partnership programme between Ghedocare Foundation, led by Rebecca Asamoah, and Nenyi George Andah, Member of Parliament (MP) for Awutu Senya West, who is also the Deputy Minister of Communications.

Among items she donated to the disabled in the constituency included bags of rice, toiletries, Forever Living aloe vera gels for cleansing and detoxification, energy drinks and clothing.

Rebecca and her team also visited the Bawjiase Clinic maternal ward and promised to help refurbish the ward, which is in a deplorable state.

Women in labour find it difficult to use the ward because of its deplorable state. The facility lacks good beds, and there are also no incubators, wheel chairs, drip stands, delivery set, electrical vacuum extractor, among others, for women in labour.

The MP of the area threw a challenge to the Miss United Nations to assist by picking up the project of refurbishing the Bawjiasie Clinic, which he said is dear to his heart. Rebecca and her team accepted the challenge and promised to return at a later date to commence work.